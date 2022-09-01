Safety board recommends continuing Pliant's phase 2a trial of PLN-74809 without changes
Sep. 01, 2022 By: Anuron Mitra
- Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) on Thursday said an independent data safety board recommended that the company's phase 2a trial evaluating its inhibitor PLN-74809 continue without any changes.
- Shares of the small-cap clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company rose 7.6% to $20.75 in premarket trading.
- The data safety monitoring board (DSMB) gave a positive safety review of the ongoing mid-stage trial, called INTEGRIS-IPF, which is evaluating PLN-74809 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes difficult.
- PLRX said interim 12-week data from the 320 mg dose arm of the trial are expected in early 2023.
- "Given 320 mg is the highest dose planned to be tested in the PLN-74809 program, the positive DSMB review significantly builds on the favorable safety profile seen to date,” PLRX chief medical officer Éric Lefebvre said in a statement.
