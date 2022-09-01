PPG announces executive leadership change
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) has announced that Rebecca Liebert, Executive VP, will leave the company to explore an external opportunity, effective Sept. 16, 2022.
- Rebecca’s new global executive opportunity, which will be announced soon, is a true testament to her strong leadership capabilities and speaks highly of the top talent that has been developed and nurtured at PPG.
- “Her proven experience has been extremely valuable as we’ve navigated through the last several years of unprecedented challenges in the world and within our businesses," said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO.
