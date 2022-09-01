HP slips as Loop Capital cuts rating and says last quarter was a 'recalibration event'

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares slipped on Thursday as investment firm Loop Capital downgraded the tech giant, noting its most recent quarterly results were a "recalibration event" for investors that will take some time.

Analyst Ananda Baruah lowered his rating on HP (HPQ) to hold from buy, noting that while it is "well positioned" over the next five years, especially in light of its recent POLY acquisition, the company is dealing with a series of events that could hurt it in the medium-term.

"We also believe the unique confluence of three events the company spoke to in its 8/30 earnings call is creating a [two to three quarter] recalibration event period which investors will require before looking to again build new core positions," Baruah wrote to investors.

HP (HPQ) shares fell more than 1% to $28.34 in premarket trading.

The negative events mentioned by Baruah include the macro impact to HP's (HPQ) commercial demand; the upcoming "transformation program," which could include strategic initiatives and cost cuts; and the integration of the Poly acquisition, which closed earlier this week.

Baruah noted that HP (HPQ) shares will likely return to trade between 10 and 13 times earnings after the reset and macro slowdown is over, but it will take some time.

"We acknowledge given exposure to the PC and Printing markets (which investors are relating to as “show-me” markets), the P/E multiple is likely to remain in the 7x – 9x range until HPQ traverses the aforementioned milestones," the analyst added.

Baruah also said that share buybacks and capital returns should provide "some support" for the stock.

Last month, Wells Fargo downgraded HP (HPQ), citing an "increasing scenario" where its shares underperform on a relative basis for the rest of this year and into 2023, due to weakening PC demand.

Analysts are overwhelmingly cautious on HP (HPQ). It had an average rating of HOLD from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a HOLD. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates HPQ a HOLD.