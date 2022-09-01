Nielsen gets shareholder OK for private-equity buyout
Sep. 01, 2022 9:14 AM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) has received shareholder approval of a deal to be acquired by a private-equity consortium in a transaction valued at $16B including debt.
- The company had previously set a court meeting and special meeting of shareholders for Thursday to consider the acquisition by partners including Evergreen Coast Capital, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management, and Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners.
- Now through the two meetings, shareholders have signed off on the deal at $28 per share in cash. Nielsen stock is now at $27.82 per share.
- The deal is expected to close in October, pending closing conditions including court approval of its scheme of arrangement.
- The company cleared the way to rescheduled meetings to vote on the deal following an agreement with shareholder WindAcre whereby WindAcre would join the purchasing consortium.
