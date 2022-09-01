EMA panel backs approval of Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-targeting booster vaccines
Sep. 01, 2022
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended authorizing Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 and Moderna's Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 for use in people aged 12 years and above who have received at least primary vaccination against COVID-19.
- Studies showed that the vaccines triggered strong immune responses against Omicron BA.1 and the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in previously vaccinated people. In particular, the vaccines were more effective at triggering immune responses against the BA.1 subvariant than the original vaccines, CHMP said in a Sept. 1 press release.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the vaccines' approval.
- A day ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Omicron-targeting vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.
- Moderna's Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine has already received clearance in the U.K., Switzerland and Australia.
