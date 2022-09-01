C3.ai sees no relief as shares plunge 18% on weak sales outlook

Sep. 01, 2022
By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares fell 18% Thursday as Wall Street showed how it felt about the artificial intelligence software company's disappointing sales outlook and plans to shift to a new revenue model.

Last Wednesday, C3.ai (AI) said that for its fiscal second quarter, it expects sales to be between $60M and $62M. However, that outlook fell short of analysts' consensus forecasts for revenue of nearly $72M.

C3.ai (AI) said it was transitioning from subscription-based business model to one based on its customers usage levels. Such consumption-based revenue models as currently used by the likes of Snowflake (SNOW), Microsoft's Azure (MSFT) and Google Cloud (GOOG).

Along with its outlook, C3.ai (AI) also posted a fiscal first-quarter loss of 12 cents a share, on $65.3M in sales, while analysts had previously forecast the company to lose 24 cents a share on $66M in revenue.

Dan Ives, of Wedbush Securities, said C3.ai's (AI) results and outlook show the company has an "uphill climb" and that its "selling a square peg in a round hole" as it faces elusive business execution efforts.

C3.ai's (AI) stock currently gets a consensus hold rating for Wall Street analysts, while Seeking Alpha authors have a buy rating on the company's shares. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently outperforms the stock market, gives C3.ai (AI) shares a buy rating.

