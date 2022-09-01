WonderFi Technologies to acquire Blockchain Foundry in all-stock deal

Blockchain financial technology to secure cryptocurrencies as bitcoin for online payments and money transaction. Fintech concept with encrypted ledger blocks chained. Person working on computer

NicoElNino

  • WonderFi Technologies (OTCQB:WONDF) said Thursday it will acquire Blockchain Foundry (OTCPK:BLFDF) in an all-stock deal.
  • WONDF will pay 0.2155 of its share for each BLFDF share held. BLFDF has ~122M issued and outstanding shares.
  • BLFDF's warrants and options will be adjusted or exchanged to become warrants and options of WONDF based on the above exchange ratio.
  • WONDF currently has ~194M issued and outstanding shares and it expects to issue ~26.3M shares to BLFDF shareholders.
  • The acquisition ramps up growth of WONDF's Web3 retail platform with the addition of LastKnown, and will further its goal of making Web3 more accessible by education via Metacademy.
  • The deal expands BLFDF's product offering through WONDF's user base across its cryptocurrency trading platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry.
  • It also provides material consumer and operational synergies across BLFDF's product suite and development initiatives.
  • The deal includes customary provisions, including a termination fee of $350K.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in Q4.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.