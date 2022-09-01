WonderFi Technologies to acquire Blockchain Foundry in all-stock deal
Sep. 01, 2022 9:23 AM ETWonderFi Technologies Inc. (WONDF), WNDR:CABLFDF, WNDR:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- WonderFi Technologies (OTCQB:WONDF) said Thursday it will acquire Blockchain Foundry (OTCPK:BLFDF) in an all-stock deal.
- WONDF will pay 0.2155 of its share for each BLFDF share held. BLFDF has ~122M issued and outstanding shares.
- BLFDF's warrants and options will be adjusted or exchanged to become warrants and options of WONDF based on the above exchange ratio.
- WONDF currently has ~194M issued and outstanding shares and it expects to issue ~26.3M shares to BLFDF shareholders.
- The acquisition ramps up growth of WONDF's Web3 retail platform with the addition of LastKnown, and will further its goal of making Web3 more accessible by education via Metacademy.
- The deal expands BLFDF's product offering through WONDF's user base across its cryptocurrency trading platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry.
- It also provides material consumer and operational synergies across BLFDF's product suite and development initiatives.
- The deal includes customary provisions, including a termination fee of $350K.
- The acquisition is expected to close in Q4.
