Hudson Pacific acquires Quixote Studios for $360M
Sep. 01, 2022 9:24 AM ETHudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) acquires Quixote Studios, a leading provider of sound stages and production services to the entertainment industry, for $360M before closing costs.
- Quixote rents sound stages, cast trailers, trucks, grip and lighting and other equipment essential for content production.
- Company expects the transaction will be immediately accretive to its financial results.
- Acquisition is sponsored with $200M of borrowings from its credit facility plus $160M deferred purchase price accruing interest at a 5% rate interest only, due December 2023.
- "Our acquisition of Quixote Studios represents further execution of our strategy to enhance our core studio business for customers with a full-service offering of sound stages, both in terms of size and location, and production services in key global markets. Quixote strengthens our reach to capture strong secular demand for studio and related assets, including excess demand at our Sunset Studios locations, and enables us to achieve immediate economies of scale while further diversifying our client base." said Jeff Stotland, Executive VP of Global Studios and Services for Hudson Pacific.
