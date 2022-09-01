Micron announces $15B investment in new fab following CHIPS Act

Sep. 01, 2022 9:25 AM ET By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has committed to a $15B investment to build a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho.
  • The company claims that this will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in 20 years. The new facility will support supply of leading-edge chips for the automotive sector, data centers and other market segments seeing accelerating adoption of 5G and artificial intelligence.
  • For Micron (MU), this marks the first in a series of investments in the US following the CHIPS & Science Act. The new fab will be co-located with Micron's R&D center for accelerated technology deployment and time to market.
  • Last week, China criticized the CHIPS & Science Act, saying the new law violates fair market principles and goes after the country's efforts to build its own semiconductor industry.
  • The $15B commitment marks the largest private investment ever made in Idaho.
  • MU shares are down 2.25% pre-market

