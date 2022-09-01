Finch to cut workforce by about 37% after Takeda ends bowel disease collaboration

Sep. 01, 2022 9:27 AM ETFinch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH), TAKBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Resignation concept.Businesswoman packing personal company belongings when she deciding resignation change of job or fired from the company.

pcess609

  • Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) on Thursday said it planned to cut its workforce by about 37% as part of a strategic review initiated due to Japanese pharmaceutical major Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) decision to discontinue its inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) collaboration with the company.
  • Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage company fell 7.9% to $1.99 in premarket trading.
  • FNCH last week said it would regain rights to its investigational IBD products FIN-524 and FIN-525 after TAK's decision. FNCH had said it had got more than $44M from the Japanese company over the course of the collaboration.
  • "Following the recent discontinuation of our IBD collaboration with Takeda, coupled with the current capital market environment, we are evaluating our strategy across our entire portfolio and have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce,” said FNCH CEO Mark Smith in a statement.
  • FNCH on Thursday also said it had decided to stop the initiation of its phase 1 trial of its drug candidate FIN-211 for the treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.