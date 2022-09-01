Celsion says additional data shows placcine vaccine works against COVID-19 in animal model

Sep. 01, 2022 9:27 AM ETCelsion Corporation (CLSN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) said on Thursday that additional data from its completed proof-of-concept mouse challenge study confirmed that its DNA-based placcine vaccine can produce robust levels of ImmunoglobulinG, neutralizing antibodies, and T-cell responses.
  • The additional data from its now completed mouse challenge study showed the ability of the company’s Placcine vaccine to protect a SARS-CoV-2 mouse model in a live viral challenge.
  • In the study, mice were vaccinated with a Placcine vaccine expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen from the D614G variant or the Delta variant, or a combination vaccine expressing both the D614G and Delta spike variants.
  • The vaccination was administered by intramuscular injection on Day 0 and Day 14, followed by challenge with live SARS-CoV-2 virus on Day 42, the company said.
  • The company expects additional data from this program in non-human primates in the second half of this year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.