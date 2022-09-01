Celsion says additional data shows placcine vaccine works against COVID-19 in animal model
Sep. 01, 2022 9:27 AM ETCelsion Corporation (CLSN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) said on Thursday that additional data from its completed proof-of-concept mouse challenge study confirmed that its DNA-based placcine vaccine can produce robust levels of ImmunoglobulinG, neutralizing antibodies, and T-cell responses.
- The additional data from its now completed mouse challenge study showed the ability of the company’s Placcine vaccine to protect a SARS-CoV-2 mouse model in a live viral challenge.
- In the study, mice were vaccinated with a Placcine vaccine expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen from the D614G variant or the Delta variant, or a combination vaccine expressing both the D614G and Delta spike variants.
- The vaccination was administered by intramuscular injection on Day 0 and Day 14, followed by challenge with live SARS-CoV-2 virus on Day 42, the company said.
- The company expects additional data from this program in non-human primates in the second half of this year.
Comments