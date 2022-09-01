Aqua Metals enters into $6M interim loan agreement

Sep. 01, 2022 9:27 AM ETAqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) signs a non-binding agreement with Alpen Mortgage, for a $6M loan secured by the company’s AquaRefinery building.
  • The loan is expected to close and fund in late September, is expected to provide a non-dilutive path to expand the company’s cash position and ensure sufficient resources to reach revenue generation.
  • “This transaction is expected to provide additional liquidity, giving us a clear pathway and sufficient resources to advance our economically and environmentally superior lithium-ion battery recycling process from our successful bench scale operations program to our pilot scale plant and ultimately revenue generation beginning later this year.” commented Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Metals.

