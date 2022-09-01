The commercial-stage biopharma Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) dropped ~12% in the pre-market trading Thursday after Wedbush downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral, citing a delay for the commercial launch of its lead asset Yutrepia after a recent court decision.

In Nov. 2021, the FDA granted tentative approval for Yutrepia, a generic to Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) therapy Tyvaso marketed by United Therapeutics (UTHR). The final approval and commercial launch of Yutrepia depend on the outcome of LQDA’s ongoing Hatch-Waxman Litigation with UTHR over patent rights for Tyvaso.

On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court Judge ruled in favor of LQDA on the ‘066 patent and ruled against it on the `793 patent, a split decision that both companies will likely appeal, Wedbush analysts Liana Moussatos and Andreas Argyrides argued.

“United has requested a rehearing of the '793 IPR decision and is likely to appeal if the PTAB decision is not reversed with the appeals process taking at least 1 yr,” the team added. They pushed back the projected timeline for full approval and the U.S. launch of Yutrepia to mid-2024 from Nov. 2022.

Lowering the 12-month price target for LQDA to $3 from $4 per share, Wedbush noted that the delay would allow UTHR to race ahead, adding new patients under Tyvaso DPI and permit new PAH candidates such as Merck’s (MRK) sotatercept to disrupt the market.

However, Bank of America reiterated its Underperform rating on UTHR despite the court ruling in favor of the `793 patent noting that in an earlier IPR in July, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) ruled that the patent was invalid.

The analysts led by Geoff Meacham argue that the patent “066 had been the key barrier to preventing Yutrepia from entering the market after PTAB effectively overturned United’s ‘901 patent last October.”

Merck (MRK) owned Phase 3 PAH candidate sotatercept following its $11.5B deal to acquire Acceleron Pharma in 2021.