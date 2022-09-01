STEP Energy buys ProPetro's U.S. coiled tubing assets; CEO Davis to retire

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) said Thursday it sold its coiled tubing assets to a subsidiary of STEP Energy Services (OTCPK:SNVVF) for C$17.2M (US$13.1M) in cash and shares.

The assets sold are used for services including frac plug mill-out, wellbore clean-out, tubing-conveyed perforating and nitrogen pumping.

STEP Energy (OTCPK:SNVVF) said the deal solidifies its position as North America's leading provider of deep capacity coiled tubing services, with expertise in the Permian Basin and other oil and gas producing areas in the southern U.S.

STEP Energy (OTCPK:SNVVF) also said CEO Regan Davis will retire from his role effective September 30, to be succeeded by current President and COO Steve Glanville.

ProPetro (PUMP) is a "solid company" selling at a substantial discount to peers, Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

