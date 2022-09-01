Hyundai Motor America sales up 14% in August
- Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported August sales up 14% Y/Y to 64,335 units.
- Model sales: Santa Cruz +132%, Venue +67%, Santa Fe HEV +14%, Palisade +7% and Tucson HEV +5%.
- Retail sales grew 24% Y/Y.
- Eco-friendly retail sales increased 48% on the month, with the Elantra HEV setting its best all-time sales record.
- The company did not have any fleet sales during the month.
- "We're seeing inventory begin to rebound which resulted in strong sales this month," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Despite estimates of an overall industry decline our sales were driven by high demand for our product line of SUVs and eco-friendly vehicles."
- Sales dropped 11% in July.
