Tetra Tech gets $100M contract from US EPA for climate change assessment

Sep. 01, 2022 9:30 AM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) said Thursday it was awarded a five-year, single-award $100M contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research and Development.
  • The contract is for the assessment of human health and ecological risks associated with climate change.
  • TTEK will provide technical support services to assess the ability of ecosystems to adapt to varying conditions caued by climate change, urbanization, habitat loss, among others.
  • The firm will develop predictive models for climate scenarios including sea-level rise, storm surges, and threats to drinking water supplies.

