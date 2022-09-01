K-Pop ETF looks to capitalize off of musical groups like BTS

A new thematic exchange traded fund looks to capitalize off of the popularity of the K-Pop musical genre out of South Korea, which includes such acts as boy band BTS. Offering investors exposure to this cultural phenomenon, Exchange Traded Concepts has launched the KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP).

KPOP aims to offer the investment community access to a grouping of stocks listed on the Korean Exchange that are interconnected with the entertainment industry and the interactive media & services space.

KPOP also is attached with a 0.75% expense ratio and now trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

The K-Pop space has ballooned with international sales of music from Korean entertainment companies topping $221M in 2021. This represented a massive surge from the $24M seen in 2012. A significant portion of that growth came from some of the world's largest music markets, with K-Pop resonating with audiences in North America and Europe.

Jangwon Lee, the CEO of CT Investments and Contents Technologies, stated: “We are launching this ETF to provide an opportunity for global fans who love K-pop to participate in the potential growth and development of the K-pop industry as well as investors access to Korea-listed companies that are driving the future of global content industry forward.”

