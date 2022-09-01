Heico acquires 80% of Ironwood Electronics, terms not disclosed

Sep. 01, 2022 9:36 AM ETHEICO Corporation (HEI)HEI.ABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • HEICO (NYSE:HEI) has announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired ~80% of the capital stock of technology component company Ironwood Electronics, for cash paid at closing, plus additional cash consideration to be paid if Ironwood meets certain earnings targets.
  • The balance of Ironwood's shares will continue to be owned by Ironwood's CEO, David Struyk, and other key managers, further financial information was not disclosed.
  • HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following acquisition.
  • "We wanted to partner with a successful and growing company which would be dedicated to our people and our customers." said David Struyk, Ironwood's principal shareholder and CEO.

