Heico acquires 80% of Ironwood Electronics, terms not disclosed
Sep. 01, 2022 HEICO Corporation (HEI) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- HEICO (NYSE:HEI) has announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired ~80% of the capital stock of technology component company Ironwood Electronics, for cash paid at closing, plus additional cash consideration to be paid if Ironwood meets certain earnings targets.
- The balance of Ironwood's shares will continue to be owned by Ironwood's CEO, David Struyk, and other key managers, further financial information was not disclosed.
- HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following acquisition.
- "We wanted to partner with a successful and growing company which would be dedicated to our people and our customers." said David Struyk, Ironwood's principal shareholder and CEO.
