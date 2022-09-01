Lung cancer test developer bioAffinity prices $8M IPO

Sep. 01, 2022 9:38 AM ETbioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola

Diagnostic test developer bioAffinity (NASDAQ:BIAF) has priced its $8M initial public offering, with shares set to make their market debut on Thursday.

bioAffinity said it offered 1.3M units at $6.125 per unit. Each unit consists of one share plus one tradeable warrant to buy one share at $7.35 and one non-tradeable warrant to buy one share at $7.656.

Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 192K additional shares and/or warrants. WallachBeth Capital and Craft Capital Management are serving as lead bookrunners.

Shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol BIAF beginning on Thursday.

bioAffinity said it plans to use proceeds from the deal to commercialize its CyPath Lung test for the early detection of lung cancer.

The IPO was slightly downsized from an earlier proposal made in May, which had the company looking to raise around $10M.

For a more in-depth look at bioAffinity , check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “bioAffinity Technologies Readies $10M IPO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.