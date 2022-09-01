Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is testing giving users the ability to edit their posts on the service - a feature that regularly comes up in user wishlists for capability on the platform.

"It’s true: Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally," the company said, adding the feature will then be expanded first to customers on its Twitter Blue subscription service later in September.

"Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited," the company said.

To protect the integrity of the conversation and the public record, editing will be time- and version-limited, Twitter said.

In its current test, users will be able to edit tweets just a few times in the 30 minutes following publication. Edited tweets will feature an icon, timestamp and label to indicate it has been modified, and viewers will be able to click through to an edit history that shows past versions.

"We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful," the company said.

Twitter Blue subscriptions are priced regionally based on a U.S. price of $4.99 per month. Twitter had raised the price in July from its previous $2.99 per month.