C3.ai facing an 'uphill climb ahead' as Wall Street questions business outlook

Enterprise software company C3.ai (NYSE:AI) fell 18% on Thursday after it reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that missed estimates and provided a weak outlook, prompting Wedbush Securities to note the company has an "uphill climb" ahead of it.

"The company's larger, more strategic AI deal nature is selling a square peg in a round hole for this environment and execution remains an elusive dynamic for the company," analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to clients, adding that competition in the space is "fierce" and C3.ai (AI) looks to be losing out on deals.

Ives added that there are some product and partnership innovations going for the company, along with a "relatively healthy federal business," but the headwinds are too strong to ignore.

Looking to the second-quarter, C3.ai (AI) expects revenue to be between $60M and $62M, up between 3% and 6% year-over-year.

The Thomas Seibel-led C3.ai (AI) also disclosed that it was moving from a subscription model to a consumption-based pricing model, akin to Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft Azure (MSFT) and Snowflake (SNOW).

For its fiscal first-quarter, C3.ai (AI) reported a loss of 12 cents a share, on $65.3M in sales, compared to analysts expectations for a loss of 24 cents a share on $66M in revenue.

In July, Morgan Stanley listed C3.ai (AI) as one of the companies that can help its customers produce cost savings when costs are rising from inflation or scarcity.