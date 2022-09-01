Avita's burn therapy Recell gets insurance coverage in Japan following approval
Sep. 01, 2022 9:46 AM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL), MTHRY, AVHHLBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) said that Cosmotec, an M3 (OTCPK:MTHRY) company, received insurance coverage in Japan for its Recell System to treat acute burns.
- "We are very pleased that the Japanese MHLW (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare) has granted the RECELL System marketing approval with favorable reimbursement that will be aligned with pricing in the United States," said Avita CEO Mike Perry.
- Cosmotec will launch Recell in the Japanese market, Avita said in a Sept. 1 press release.
- Recell is used to prepare Spray-On Skin Cells using a small amount of a patient's own skin, to treat severe burns, while reducing the amount of donor skin required, according to the company.
