Cannara Biotech director Derek Stern acquired 720K shares
Sep. 01, 2022 9:44 AM ETCannara Biotech Inc. (LOVFF), LOVE:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cannara Biotech (OTCQB:LOVFF) announced that on August 31, 2022, Derek Stern, a director and principle shareholder owning more than 10% shares, acquired 720,000 shares in the capital of Cannara, representing ~0.08% of the common shares in the capital of the company.
- Purchased shares were acquired through normal course purchases through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange for $0.112 Canadian dollars per purchased shares.
- Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Stern, through controlling interests in Olymbec Investments directly and indirectly, owned 163.65M shares and 100,000 options to purchase shares, representing ~18.66% of issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.
