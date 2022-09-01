Cannara Biotech director Derek Stern acquired 720K shares

Sep. 01, 2022 9:44 AM ETCannara Biotech Inc. (LOVFF), LOVE:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Cannara Biotech (OTCQB:LOVFF) announced that on August 31, 2022, Derek Stern, a director and principle shareholder owning more than 10% shares, acquired 720,000 shares in the capital of Cannara, representing ~0.08% of the common shares in the capital of the company.
  • Purchased shares were acquired through normal course purchases through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange for $0.112 Canadian dollars per purchased shares.
  • Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Stern, through controlling interests in Olymbec Investments directly and indirectly, owned 163.65M shares and 100,000 options to purchase shares, representing ~18.66% of issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.