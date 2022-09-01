August PMI manufacturing comes in slightly higher than expected
- August PMI Manufacturing Index: 51.5 vs. 51.3 expected and 51.3 in July. The gauge dropped to its lowest level since July 2020.
- "US factory production was down for a second month running in August, with demand for goods having now fallen for three straight months amid the ongoing impact of soaring inflation, supply constraints, rising interest rates and growing economic uncertainty about the economic outlook," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Markets Intelligence.
- While employment rose further, it was at the slowest pace since January, with backlogs of work rising only marginally.
