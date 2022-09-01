Arch Therapeutics submits application to CMS for AC5 wound care
Sep. 01, 2022
- Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) said on Wednesday it had submitted an application to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for a unique HCPCS billing code for its AC5 Advanced Wound System.
- If approved, the HCPCS Code will allow providers to bill AC5 with specificity in doctors’ offices, wound care clinics, hospital outpatient departments and ambulatory surgical centers.
- The Company expects to engage with payors to advocate for clinically appropriate AC5 coverage and payment policies
- "While there is no guarantee of coverage or payment, the 2022 CMS rule establishing principles for billing synthetic skin substitutes in physician office settings may facilitate near term sales opportunities for the Company’s AC5 Advanced Wound System," the company said.
- (OTCQB:ARTH) rose ~3%.
