Cue Health seeks full FDA approval for its molecular flu test
Sep. 01, 2022 9:53 AM ETCue Health Inc. (HLTH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) on Thursday said it had made a de novo submission to the U.S. FDA for full clearance of its flu test for at-home and point-of-care use.
- The company is seeking the approval for its Cue Flu Molecular Test and said that there are currently no flu tests on the market for use at home.
- The molecular test cartridge uses a lower nasal swab and is compatible with the Cue Reader, which informs test results digitally to a mobile device in about 25 minutes.
- HLTH added that its molecular COVID-19 test, which is currently cleared for home and point-of-care use under an emergency use approval, is also currently under de novo review with the FDA.
- HLTH stock -1.8% to $3.27 in early trading.
