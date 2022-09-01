Cue Health seeks full FDA approval for its molecular flu test

Sep. 01, 2022 9:53 AM ETCue Health Inc. (HLTH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

FDA headquarters in Washington DC.

JHVEPhoto

  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) on Thursday said it had made a de novo submission to the U.S. FDA for full clearance of its flu test for at-home and point-of-care use.
  • The company is seeking the approval for its Cue Flu Molecular Test and said that there are currently no flu tests on the market for use at home.
  • The molecular test cartridge uses a lower nasal swab and is compatible with the Cue Reader, which informs test results digitally to a mobile device in about 25 minutes.
  • HLTH added that its molecular COVID-19 test, which is currently cleared for home and point-of-care use under an emergency use approval, is also currently under de novo review with the FDA.
  • HLTH stock -1.8% to $3.27 in early trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.