ISM Manufacturing PMI unchanged in August, still stronger than expected
Sep. 01, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- August ISM Manufacturing PMI: 52.8 vs. 52.0 expected and 52.8 prior.
- New Orders: 51.3 vs. 48.0.
- Employment: 54.2 vs. 49.9.
- Prices: 52.5 vs. 60.0.
- Inventories: 53.1 vs. 57.3.
- Production: 50.4 vs. 53.5.
- Supplier Deliveries: 55.1 vs. 55.2.
- "The U.S. manufacturing sector continues expanding at rates similar to the prior two months. New order rates returned to expansion levels, supplier deliveries remain at appropriate tension levels and prices softened again, reflecting movement toward supply/demand balance," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- He also notes that "companies continued to hire at strong rates in August, with few indications of layoffs, hiring freezes or head-count reductions through attrition." They also reported a lower rate of quits, he said.
- Earlier, August PMI manufacturing comes in slightly higher than expected.
