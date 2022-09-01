Despite lingering uncertainty about the near-term direction of the stock market, Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein said Thursday that investors should forget about timing the stock market bottom and take a longer-term view.

Speaking to CNBC, the co-founder and co-chairman of private equity firm The Carlyle Group also predicted that trading will remain choppy in 2022 but could see a boost as the economy finds more stable ground in 2023.

"I think markets will probably be about where they are for a while but I think early next year, I think by then, you'll begin to see some improvement in the economy generally," he said.

Looking at the current market, Rubenstein said investors are still dealing with the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy, with a consensus forming that policymakers are "serious about inflation" and will likely keep rates high in 2023. He added that markets are potentially "overreacting" to COVID-related lockdowns in China.

"When the market gets an idea in its head, it runs with it for several days," he said.

On the economy, Rubenstein contended that it's "not clear we are going into recession" and predicted that Q3 GDP statistics will likely show economic growth.

Providing more detailed commentary on the market, Rubenstein contended that the June lows for the stock market "probably" mark a bottom for this cycle. That said, he added that he doesn't "really worry about the bottom or the top" because he generally has an investment horizon of at least five years.

"The greatest fortunes are often made in the investing world when prices are down, people run away and you can buy things cheaply," he said.

