MongoDB plunges as Monness, Crespi, Hardt stays cautious despite Q2 beat, guidance boost

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares fell more than 20% on Thursday as investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt stayed cautious, despite the company reporting better-than-expected results and guidance.

Analyst Brian White, who has a neutral rating on MongoDB (MDB), called the outlook for the third-quarter "uninspiring" and the fact it expanded its loss guidance for fiscal 2023 did not help shares.

"We believe MongoDB is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular trends around next-gen databases, the cloud, and digital transformation; however, losses persist, valuation is rich, the economy appears to be in a recession, equity markets are in turmoil, and the geopolitical landscape daunting," White wrote in a note to clients.

During the second-quarter MongoDB (MDB) lost $0.23 per share, excluding one-time items, on $303.66M in revenue.

Looking to the full-year, MongoDB (MDB) now expects revenue to be between $1.196B and $1.206B, compared to a previous outlook of $1.172B and $1.192B. However, it now expects to lose between $0.28 and $0.35 on adjusted basis, compared to a prior forecast of an adjusted loss between $0.16 and $0.31 per share.

Analysts expect revenue of $1.19B and an adjusted loss of $0.23 per share.

In addition, White noted that MongoDB's (MDB) Atlas platform saw a slowdown in growth, as it accounted for 64% of total second-quarter revenue, but revenue only grew 73% year-over-year, compared to 82% growth in the first quarter.

Quarterly billings of $303.4M also missed White's estimates of $326M.

The analyst explained that the tone of the call was "downbeat" due to reduced Atlas consumption, but MongoDB's (MDB) management is still going to spend generously for growth, adding to worries.

Last month, investment firm RBC said that MongoDB (MDB) was one of the top stock picks when the economy emerges from a possible recession.