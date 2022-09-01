Toyota to bump up price of steel sold to parts makers by 30% - Nikkei

New Toyota Production Line Opens

Junko Kimura/Getty Images News

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) will hike the price of steel supplies it sells to automotive parts makers for the third straight time by a record ~¥40K ($289) per tonne for H2 FY23 after negotiations with Nippon Steel, Nikkei Asia reported.
  • The price has reportedly been increased by ~20-30%.
  • According to the report, TM's steel pricing serves as a benchmark and the latest price hike is expected to be felt across industries in Japan.
  • TM and Nippon Steel renegotiate prices every six months to reflect iron ore, coking coal and other raw material costs.
  • TM expects its materials costs to increase by ¥1.7T in FY23 and raised prices in some markets like the U.S.
  • But it has so far kept prices flat in Japan. The new deal with Nippon Steel could force TM to raise prices of its cars.

