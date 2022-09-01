Piedmont Lithium unveils plans for new U.S. refining plant

Sep. 01, 2022 10:27 AM ETPiedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Battery supply concept

MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) said Thursday it selected Etowah, Tennessee, as the location of its planned 30K metric tons/year lithium hydroxide operation, as the U.S. seeks to begin developing domestic supply chains for raw materials critical to the energy transition.

The company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the U.S. and will complement its planned Carolina Lithium operation to bring its estimated total U.S.-based production capacity of 60K tons/year by 2026.

Piedmont Lithium (PLL) said it plans to spend ~$600M to develop the operation, with planned completion and start of production in 2025.

Only 2.1% of lithium is currently refined in the U.S., according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

