PepsiCo will feature new Gatorade energy drink on NFL sidelines ahead of 2023 launch

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is staying very aggressive in the energy drinks category with a new product coming out under the Gatorade brand.

Gatorade will offer a caffeinated spin-off called Fast Twitch that is geared towards high-performance athletes and people looking for a boost before their workouts.

A 12-ounce bottle of Fast Twitch will be loaded with 200mg of caffeine, but will contain no sugar or carbonation.

The new drink is slated to launch in February, but consumers may see it on the sidelines of NFL games this season as part of an exclusive deal that PepsiCo (PEP) has with the league.

Earlier in the year, PepsiCo (PEP) acquired a stake in Celsius Holdings (CELH), which could be a competitor with Fast Twitch.

PepsiCo (PEP) traded flat on Thursday at $171.10 and is down 1.1% on year-to-date basis.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on PepsiCo (PEP) is only at Hold, but it is high enough to rank 4th out of the 16 soft drink stocks with a rating.