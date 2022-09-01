Meta team exploring new paid features for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is establishing a new group focused on creating more paid features for its family of apps.
- Looking to add another revenue stream puts Meta in good company, as social-media rivals including Snap (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR) have created paid tiers that offer additional features.
- But Meta doesn't have plans to let users pay to turn off advertising and it's still committed to its ads business, its VP of monetization says.
- "Any new product will be complementary to our existing ads business," Meta says.
- Meta's new group, called New Monetization Experiences, will be led by Pratiti Raychoudhury (previously the company's head of research), and will look for ways to bring new premium features to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
- The company has tiptoed into paid features so far. It recently rolled out payments for virtual, giftable "stars" on its Reels video feature.
