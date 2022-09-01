Seadrill to sell seven jack-up rigs to Saudi firm in $628M deal

Sep. 01, 2022 10:45 AM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRLF), SDLPFSEDRFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Jackup Offshore Oil Rig

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) (OTC:SDLPF) said Thursday it agreed to sell seven jack-up drilling rigs currently operating in Saudi Arabia to ADES Arabia Holding Ltd. for $628M.

The AOD I, AOD II, AOD III, West Callisto, West Ariel, West Cressida and West Leda jack-ups will be owned by ADES upon completion of the deal, which translates into nearly $100M per rig on a ready-to-drill basis.

The company said the sale proceeds will enable it to significantly de-leverage its balance sheet and eliminate outstanding capital spending for the reactivation rigs.

Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) (OTC:SDLPF) also disclosed Q2 financial results including operating revenues of $284M, operating profit of $25M and adjusted EBITDA of $75M.

Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) (OTC:SDLPF) said it added $940M of order backlog during the quarter, raising its total order backlog to $3.1B as of June 30.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.