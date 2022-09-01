Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) (OTC:SDLPF) said Thursday it agreed to sell seven jack-up drilling rigs currently operating in Saudi Arabia to ADES Arabia Holding Ltd. for $628M.

The AOD I, AOD II, AOD III, West Callisto, West Ariel, West Cressida and West Leda jack-ups will be owned by ADES upon completion of the deal, which translates into nearly $100M per rig on a ready-to-drill basis.

The company said the sale proceeds will enable it to significantly de-leverage its balance sheet and eliminate outstanding capital spending for the reactivation rigs.

Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) (OTC:SDLPF) also disclosed Q2 financial results including operating revenues of $284M, operating profit of $25M and adjusted EBITDA of $75M.

Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF) (OTC:SDLPF) said it added $940M of order backlog during the quarter, raising its total order backlog to $3.1B as of June 30.