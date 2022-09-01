Boeing (NYSE:BA) estimated that airlines in India will expand their capacity by 25% in the next year as travel picks up. Dave Schulte, managing director for regional marketing at Commercial Airplanes, provided the forecast in a discussion with reporters, Reuters reported.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet is Boeing’s biggest customer in India. The airline on Wednesday said it plans to add more of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets to its fleet.

Boeing forecast that airlines in South Asia will order 2,345 aircraft in the next 20 years to keep up with demand, Reuters reported in a separate story.

India’s estimated growth rate in air traffic will average 6.9% a year through 2040, Boeing said in a presentation. That rate is higher than the 5.5% projected for Southeast Asia and 5.4% for China, the Economic Times reported.

