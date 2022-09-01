MicroStrategy shares fall another 6% in wake of DC AG's suit against company's chairman

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares fell more than 6%, Thursday, as the analytics software company lost more ground in the wake of a lawsuit alleging tax evasion on the part of company Chairman Michael Saylor.

On Wednesday, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine filed suit against Saylor, charging him with avoiding paying more than $25M in DC taxes. Racine also said his office was suing MicroStrategy (MSTR) for "conspiring to help him [Saylor] evade taxes he legally owes on hundreds of millions of dollars he’s earned while living in DC."

MicroStrategy's (MSTR) shares added to Wednesday's 3.6% decline.

Racine made his original announcement of the lawsuit against Saylor in a tweet on Wednesday. Racine said that Saylor has lived in the District of Columbia "for more than a decade but has never paid any DC income taxes."

Saylor responded to Racine's suit by telling Seeking Alpha in an email that he had moved to Florida from Virginia, where MicroStrategy (MSTR) is headquartered, and that Florida is "where I live, vote, and have reported for jury duty, and it is the center of my personal and family life." Saylor added that he disagrees with Racine's suit and expects to see "a fair resolution" to the matter in court.