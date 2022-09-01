Johnson & Johnson to pay $40.5M over opioid claims in New Hampshire

Sep. 01, 2022

Johnson & Johnson offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has agreed to pay $40.5M to settle opioid-related claims in New Hampshire days before the start of a trial, state’s attorney general John M. Formella announced Thursday.
  • The agreement ends a lawsuit New Hampshire brought against the company and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit in 2018, accusing the drugmakers of aggressively marketing opioids with misleading statements about their safety and targeting vulnerable populations.
  • Per the terms, New Hampshire will receive $31.5M after payment of legal fees, which it expects to use for opioid abatement purposes. The deal also bans JNJ from engaging in opioid-related business activities in the state.
  • In a statement, JNJ denied the state’s claims, noting: “This settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing and marks continued progress in resolving opioid-related claims and litigation by states, cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States.”

  • New Hampshire was not part of a nationwide multil-billion-dollar opioid deal JNJ (JNJ) inked in 2021.

