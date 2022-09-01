Moderna's Omicron-targeting booster dose gets approval in Canada

Sep. 01, 2022 10:59 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

Modern, Inc.

hapabapa

  • Health Canada approved Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Spikevax Bivalent COVID-19 as a booster dose in individuals aged 18 years and older.
  • The new adapted vaccine targets the original and Omicron B.1.1.529 (BA.1) variant of the novel coronavirus.
  • Health Canada said that that the Spikevax Bivalent vaccine was shown to increase the immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant.
  • Earlier in the day, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.
  • Moderna's Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine has already received clearance in the U.S., U.K., Switzerland and Australia.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.