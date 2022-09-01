Moderna's Omicron-targeting booster dose gets approval in Canada
Sep. 01, 2022
- Health Canada approved Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Spikevax Bivalent COVID-19 as a booster dose in individuals aged 18 years and older.
- The new adapted vaccine targets the original and Omicron B.1.1.529 (BA.1) variant of the novel coronavirus.
- Health Canada said that that the Spikevax Bivalent vaccine was shown to increase the immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant.
- Earlier in the day, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.
- Moderna's Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine has already received clearance in the U.S., U.K., Switzerland and Australia.
