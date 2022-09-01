Semiconductor ETFs slide as NVDA & AMD drop

Sep. 01, 2022 11:08 AM ETVanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), SOXX, XSD, SOXLPSI, AMD, NVDABy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor14 Comments

Close up image of microchip. Integrated circuit IC macro photograph.

Ismed Syahrul/iStock via Getty Images

Semiconductor exchange traded funds have taken a backseat on Thursday’s trading session after news came out that Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) both confirmed that the U.S. government has curtailed the sale of some of their products to China and Russia.

The U.S. government is worried that the chips created can have applications in artificial intelligence that can be used by either the Chinese or Russian militaries.

As a result, popular chip ETFs like the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD), Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI), and Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3 Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) have all declined.

The semiconductor segment of the market is now the most significant drag on Wall Street on Thursday as the market segment as a whole is lower by 4.1%.

Daily price action: SMH -4.1%, SOXX -4.2%, XSD -5.5%, PSI -4.7%, SOXL -12.6%, NVDA -10.6%, and AMD -6.5%.

Year-to-date price action: SMH -34.8%, SOXX -35.9%, XSD -34.9%, PSI 37.5%, SOXL -83.1%, NVDA -55.2%, and AMD -47.2%.

"The news comes at an inopportune time given weakness in NVDA’s gaming segment and other macro concerns, and could create other unforeseen impacts at NVDA’s China-based R&D programs (including ramp of next-gen H100 products)," Bank of America wrote in an investor note.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.