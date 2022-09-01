American Honda August sales down 37.7% Y/Y

Sep. 01, 2022 11:05 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments

Honda Sign at Car Dealership

tomeng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Honda Motors (NYSE:HMCreports U.S. sales fell 37.7% Y/Y to 71,461 units in August.
  • Car sales -46.9% Y/Y and trucks sales -32.6% Y/Y for the month.
  • Sales in the Honda division down 56.5% Y/Y to 69,031 units: Cars -67.7% Y/Y and Trucks -48.6% Y/Y.
  • Acura sales for the month -47.3% Y/Y to 7,537 units: Cars -42.1% and Trucks -49.1%.
  • Sales of electrified vehicles plunged 29.6% to 6,811 units.
  • On YTD basis, sales declined 40.1%.
  • HMC is at high risk of cutting its dividend. Learn why

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.