American Honda August sales down 37.7% Y/Y
Sep. 01, 2022 11:05 AM ET Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)
- Honda Motors (NYSE:HMC) reports U.S. sales fell 37.7% Y/Y to 71,461 units in August.
- Car sales -46.9% Y/Y and trucks sales -32.6% Y/Y for the month.
- Sales in the Honda division down 56.5% Y/Y to 69,031 units: Cars -67.7% Y/Y and Trucks -48.6% Y/Y.
- Acura sales for the month -47.3% Y/Y to 7,537 units: Cars -42.1% and Trucks -49.1%.
- Sales of electrified vehicles plunged 29.6% to 6,811 units.
- On YTD basis, sales declined 40.1%.
