Weibo stock falls as Q2 advertising/marketing revenue slumps 23% amid COVID impact
Sep. 01, 2022 11:51 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock fell ~7% on Sept. 1 despite Q2 results beating analysts' estimates.
- The Chinese company's net revenue declined -21.64% Y/Y to $450.15M.
- Advertising and marketing revenues declined -23.25% Y/Y to $385.6M, while advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba decreased -22% to $361.8M.
- The company said that the decrease was mainly due to challenges from COVID-19 resurgence, restriction and lockdown in major areas of China, and macro uncertainties which have a broad-based negative impact on the advertising industry in China.
- Value-added services revenues declined -10.45% to $64.59M.
- "On monetization, although broad-based headwinds weighed on advertising demand in the near term, we are encouraged to see resilient performance of certain sectors and the gradual pick-up of the overall advertising business after the pandemic," said Weibo CEO Gaofei Wang.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders declined -39.99% Y/Y to $109.7M.
- Monthly active users were 582M in June 2022, a net addition of about 16M users Y/Y.
- As of June 30, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $3B.
