Weibo stock falls as Q2 advertising/marketing revenue slumps 23% amid COVID impact

Sep. 01, 2022 11:51 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Chinese Social Media with iphone X

4X-image

  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock fell ~7% on Sept. 1 despite Q2 results beating analysts' estimates.
  • The Chinese company's net revenue declined -21.64% Y/Y to $450.15M.
  • Advertising and marketing revenues declined -23.25% Y/Y to $385.6M, while advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba decreased -22% to $361.8M.
  • The company said that the decrease was mainly due to challenges from COVID-19 resurgence, restriction and lockdown in major areas of China, and macro uncertainties which have a broad-based negative impact on the advertising industry in China.
  • Value-added services revenues declined -10.45% to $64.59M.
  • "On monetization, although broad-based headwinds weighed on advertising demand in the near term, we are encouraged to see resilient performance of certain sectors and the gradual pick-up of the overall advertising business after the pandemic," said Weibo CEO Gaofei Wang.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders declined -39.99% Y/Y to $109.7M.
  • Monthly active users were 582M in June 2022, a net addition of about 16M users Y/Y.
  • As of June 30, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $3B.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.