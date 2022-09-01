Toyota Motor U.S. sales fell 9.8% in August
Sep. 01, 2022 11:52 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) reports U.S. sales dipped 9.8% Y/Y to 169,626 vehicles in August vs. -21.2% in July 2022.
- Toyota division sales plunged 8.1% Y/Y to 147,873 vehicles and Lexus division sales contracted 20.1% Y/Y to 21,573 vehicles.
- EPV sales declined 25% Y/Y to 37,899 units.
- SUV sales -11.3%, Sienna -45.1% and Pickup sales +23.5% for the month.
- Truck sales -7.6% and car sales -14.2% for the month.
- On YTD basis, sales squeezed 18.3%.
- Stock gets a Hold rating from SA quant rating system.
- Wall Street Analysts screens the stock with a Buy rating.
- Shares down ~22% on YTD basis.
- Check the most recent analysis on the stock here.
Comments (6)