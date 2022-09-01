Sasol (NYSE:SSL) said Thursday it agreed to pay $24M to settle a class action lawsuit brought by U.S. investors claiming it deliberately understated the cost of its Lake Charles, Louisiana, chemical plant project, ending a two-year legal battle.

The lawsuit was brought by Sasol (SSL) shareholders who claimed the company's leadership at the time had on several occasions deliberately underreported the project's cost to investors and the public.

The project's costs jumped from an initial $8.9B in 2014 to as much as $12.9B five years later.

A U.S. district court gave a final order confirming the settlement on August 19, according to court documents.

Sasol (SSL) recently reported full-year adjusted earnings of 68.54 South African rand per share on revenues of 275B rand.