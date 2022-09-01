Sasol to pay $24M settlement in U.S. class action lawsuit

Sep. 01, 2022 11:57 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil Refinery

halbergman/iStock via Getty Images

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) said Thursday it agreed to pay $24M to settle a class action lawsuit brought by U.S. investors claiming it deliberately understated the cost of its Lake Charles, Louisiana, chemical plant project, ending a two-year legal battle.

The lawsuit was brought by Sasol (SSL) shareholders who claimed the company's leadership at the time had on several occasions deliberately underreported the project's cost to investors and the public.

The project's costs jumped from an initial $8.9B in 2014 to as much as $12.9B five years later.

A U.S. district court gave a final order confirming the settlement on August 19, according to court documents.

Sasol (SSL) recently reported full-year adjusted earnings of 68.54 South African rand per share on revenues of 275B rand.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.