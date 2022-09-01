Tesla appears to be ramping up interest in manufacturing in Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is continuing to look at potential advanced manufacturing sites in Canada, according to filings related to lobbying activities.

The electric vehicle maker is reported to have communicated with the Canadian government four times in the last six months and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister François-Philippe Champagne toured a Tesla location in August.

A recent filing from TSLA lists some its near-term objectives.

"Seek government support to facilitate the engagement with provinces regarding permitting timelines, to increase the competitiveness of Canada and its ability to attract capital through approvals timeframes that are competitive with other manufacturing locations while working with government to identify incentives to further increase the attractiveness of Canada."

Electric Autonomy Canada noted that the information from Tesla (TSLA) so far has not revealed if the company is interested in locating a Gigafactory in Canada or produce something related to the minerals or vehicle component supply chains.

Tesla (TSLA) is not a stranger in Canada with the company financing lithium-ion battery research in Nova Scotia and owning the Hibar Tesla Toronto Automation business.

Tesla (TSLA) showed a 2.96% loss in mid-day trading on Thursday. News from the tech sector of the U.S. halting some AI chip sales to China has rattled other stocks with ties to China manufacturing.