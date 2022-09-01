SentinelOne plummets 12% despite beating Q2 estimates, raising guidance
- SentinelOne (S) shares plunges despite beating Q2 estimates and raising FY revenue growth guidance to 103% from prior 98%, which is above and beyond its Q2 outperformance.
- ARR and revenue both grew well into the triple digits, as revenue grew 124% Y/Y, and ARR grew 122% to $439M, adding net new ARR of $100M in the quarter.
- The Co. achieved a meaningful improvement in gross margin, exceeding 70% two quarters earlier than its previous expectation as Q2 gross margin increased to 72%.
- Also delivered substantial operating margin improvement, expanding 42% point's Y/Y to negative 57%.
- The Co. added a record number of new customers on an organic basis, and are excited to engage with hundreds of additional Attivo customers.
- The net retention rate has also reached a new record of 137%.
- The Co. is benefiting from platform data efficiencies inherent in the business model and expects Q3 gross margin to be about 71%, increasing FY gross margin guide to 70.5% to 71% which is up from prior guidance of 69.5% at the midpoint and up about 7% Y/Y and expects Q4 to be relatively consistent with Q3 levels. Expects net new ARR in Q3 to be in the high $50M range.
- For FY, the Co. raises revenue outlook to $415-$417M, up $11M at the midpoint vs. prior guidance, reflects 103% growth at the midpoint vs. 98% previously.
