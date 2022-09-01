Semtech stock sinks to over 2-year low on disappointing outlook amid macro headwinds

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock sank to its lowest in over 2 years on Thursday after the chipmaker reported Q2 results as its guidance significantly missed Street estimates.

The guidance includes impact of costs associated with the Sierra Wireless acquisition, supply chain constraints, the COVID-19 pandemic and export restrictions.

"The macro demand environment is deteriorating and we are anticipating a weaker H2 performance," said SMTC CEO Mohan Maheswaran.

Oppenheimer downgraded SMTC to Market Perform from Outperform as the firm is in "prove-it mode as multi-year turnaround efforts take root", and removed its price target.

Piper Sandler slashed its PT on SMTC to $60 from $95 (30% potential upside to last close) and lowered its estimates, but reaffirmed its Overweight rating.

It said the disappointing guidance was due to consumer weakness associated with China and other Asian customers. "Broadly, we feel excess inventory and the outsized effect of consumer weakness will likely reverse starting in the Apr. quarter," analyst Harsh Kumar wrote in a note, forecasting a resumption of growth at lower level in the Apr. quarter.

Piper Sandler now expects FY23 EPS of $2.86 on revenue of $754.2M and FY24 EPS of $3.10 on revenue of $793M.

Cowen downgraded SMTC to Market Perform from Outperform and cut its PT to $43 from $65 (6.9% potential downside). Baird slashed its PT to $48 from $90 (3.9% potential upside).

While Wall Street analysts on average rate SMTC Buy, SA Quant rates the stock Hold as it scored poorly on factor grades momentum, growth and valuation.

Over 3.8M SMTC shares changed hands as of 12.02 pm ET vs. average trading volume of 669.5K shares.

Shares of SMTC declined 65% YTD.