- Gene sequencing company Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has won a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission over its 2021 acquisition of cancer test developer GRAIL, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- An administrative judge has issued a ruling in favor of Illumina (ILMN), dealing a setback to FTC's efforts to unwind the $7.1B deal over antitrust concerns.
- In Aug. 2021, ILMN announced the completion of the GRAIL acquisition while the deal was under the review of U.S. and E.U. regulators.
- "Illumina is committed to working through the ongoing FTC administrative process, and as always, will abide by whatever outcome is ultimately reached in the U.S. courts," the company said at the time.
- Recently, EU officials reviewing the ILMN – GRAIL deal threatened to impose a fine of up to 10% of each companies' annual worldwide turnover if the parties are found to have breached antitrust rules with the pre-mature closure of the transaction.
