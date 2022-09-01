Subaru of America's US vehicle sales rise 1.5% in August
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) reported Tuesday a 1.5% year-over-year growth in U.S. sales volume to 50,126 vehicle for Aug. 2022.
- Year-to-date sales reached 355,457, a 15.5% decline when compared with same period a year-ago.
- By car line-ups: Crosstrek, 15,126 (+30.5% Y/Y); Ascent, 5,638 (+4.1% Y/Y); Forester, 10,477 (-17.4% Y/Y); and Outback, 10,928 (-23.2% Y/Y).
- "Subaru is pleased to have exceeded our August 2021 sales results and recorded our best monthly result thus far in 2022, despite ongoing supply chain challenges," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We will continue to focus on meeting the high demand for our safe, reliable and adventure-ready vehicles."
