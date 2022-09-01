Kulicke & Soffa announces donation for ALS platform
Sep. 01, 2022 12:24 PM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced a multi-year donation from K&S to establish and support the Multicenter Expanded Access Protocol Companion Program to the Healey ALS Platform trial.
- This program will be expanding to the Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center to provide patients in the Philadelphia area.
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease that affects the nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord impacting an individual's ability to maintain essential human functions such as movement, speech, swallowing and breathing.
