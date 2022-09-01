Hello Group delivers Q2 earnings beat, issues strong top-line guidance for Q3

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) managed to beat Wall Street estimates with its Q2 results, racking up adj. diluted net income per ADS of $0.33 on revenue of $464.4M (-15.3% Y/Y).

Segment performance: Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB 3.16B in year-ago quarter to RMB 2.7B, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service. Tantan segment produced revenue of RMB 330.8M, down from RMB 513.5M last year due to the company strategy to lower the monetization level and COVID impact.

The company saw a drop in monthly active users on Momo application, from 115.6M in June 2021 to 111.2M in June 2022. MAUs on Tantan application were 24.8M in June 2022.

For the Momo app, total paying users were 8.6M for the second quarter of 2022, down from 9.3M for the same period last year. Meanwhile, Tantan had 2.2M paying users for Q2 compared to 3.1M from the year ago period.

Net income attributable to Hello Group (MOMO) decreased to RMB 345.6M, from RMB 464.2M in the same period of 2021. Sequentially, adj. gross margin remained stable with a slight uptick.

At quarter-end, Hello Group (MOMO) held RMB 13.9B in cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash vs. RMB 15.7B as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Outlook: For 3Q22, the social networking platform expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.1B to RMB3.2B, which implies a decrease of 17.5% to 14.9% Y/Y vs. consensus decline of 22.9%. On a sequential basis, total revenue from the core Momo is projected to increase low single digits driven by the recovery of live streaming business. On the Tantan side, the company expects revenue to be flattish towards a slight decrease on a sequential basis.

Read an in-depth analysis on the earnings report here